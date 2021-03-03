We rounded up all of the ways you can explore Acadiana’s waters this spring

The weather is warming up, the azaleas are blooming, the birds are singing, and nature’s classroom is calling. But, before you hit the walking trails, the Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau is encouraging locals (and visitors) to observe aspects of nature that can only be seen by paddling and boating on Bayou Teche and the water trails around Iberia Parish.
“This spring our focus is on following the trend of outdoor activities,” says Fran Thibodeaux, executive director Iberia Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’re adjusting our campaign to push canoeing, kayaking, boating - any type of paddling and boating activity - because we have so much water here. Waterways make up nearly half of Iberia Parish, so we’re a natural fit for these activities.”
It comes as news to many, still, that in 2015 Bayou Teche was added to the National Water Trail System as the 17th water trail in the country - and the first in Louisiana. The designated Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail is a 135-mile-long water way running from Port Barre to Calumet, through some 15 communities. Boaters can access the self-guided Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail at any one of 13 public areas, which can be found at TecheProject.org. The New Iberia Convention & Visitors Bureau has gone a step further to assist in navigating the waters by providing GPS coordinates of all dock locations and a listing of things to see and do in each area on their site IberiaTravel.com
The Iberia Parish stretch of the Paddle Trail is a good area to get your boat wet and see some beautiful scenery. The 11-mile water trail starts at the dock in Loreauville (119 Bridge St.,) flows through New Iberia (New Iberia City Park) and ends in Jeanerette (1603 Tarleton St.)
Boaters like that New Iberia provides access points to other scenic waterways as well. There’s a 12-mile loop beginning at the boat ramp of Bayou Patout (on the Weeks Island Rd., a half mile from the bridge) leading to Bayou Carlin in Delcambre - where arguably the freshest seafood is available - and also accessing Weeks Bay in the Gulf of Mexico. Many kayakers enjoy putting down at Bayou Petite Anse, on the Avery Island Road. Not to be overlooked is Lake Peigneur with its legendary history of the collapse of the salt mines, and Spanish Lake, just outside of New Iberia, is believed to have been an oxbow lake of the Mississippi River.
The calm waters of Bayou Tech provide a picturesque and easy trail for the most inexperienced paddler and an empowering experience for a child just learning to kayak. Whether you’re into paddling or boating, you can enjoy a variety of activities, from birding and fishing to exploring diverse plants and wildlife. The water’s quiet nooks and crannies bring a pause to the day, like a meditation. The views are ever changing, by season and day: the cypress trees, wood ducks, river otters, some of the largest fresh water turtles in North America, and alligators sunning on the water’s banks. And, there’s just something about greeting a fellow boater on the water that makes you feel a different sense of community.
Each spring, more than 250 species of birds return to Iberia Parish, including little blue herons, egrets, and a host of songbirds. Boaters can admire them at the private bird sanctuary in the Jungle Gardens of Avery Island, the rookery at Jefferson Island, and at New Iberia’s own City Park.
The physical engagement of paddling Bayou Teche opens up an appreciation for its history and culture: the Atakapa and Chitimacha tribes who settled along its banks, the transport of indigo, cotton and sugar, and the battles up and down the bayou. Did you know in downtown New Iberia you can paddle over the area where the Civil War ship the USS Tensas sank?
Not into paddling? In the summer, when the days get longer, take your boat for a cruise an hour before dinnertime and then make your way to a dock-accessible restaurant like Pelicans on the Bayou.
While the Iberia Convention & Visitors Bureau promotes Iberia Parish as a destination for all travelers, Thibodeaux says, “It’s as much about engaging locals too. A lot of people want to travel ‘in’ the state right now, and we’re making it as easy as possible to enjoy what we have, with paddling and boating, but also lodging, dining, shopping and other attractions.
And, while eco-friendly water tourism is good for the economy, for New Iberia it reinforces the responsibility to maintain Bayou Teche as an exemplary waterway by keeping it clean. The Teche Project strives to support any effort to improve Bayou Teche and its water’s quality. In fact, officials with The Teche Project were responsible for submitting the application getting Bayou Teche its national paddle trail designation.
This year, get on the Bayou Teche and get to know what Shane Bernard, author of the book “Teche,” calls “Louisiana’s most famous bayou.”
For a map of the waterways, go to WaterHeritage.Atchafalaya.org