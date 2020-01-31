We’re adding content every single day

For Lennon and McCartney, “Eight Days a Week” simply wasn’t enough to show their love. And as far as I’m concerned, it's not enough for Acadiana Lifestyle either. In 2020, we are making some changes to the way we share content on Acadianalifestyle.com. Currently, on the website we publish one new story each day, Monday through Friday. Starting in February we will post new content seven days a week.
I want Acadiana Lifestyle to be a part of your daily life. I want it to be on the round up of websites you check while you’re having your morning coffee, ending your day or trying to make it through a meeting that could have been an email. We will be repurposing the articles that you see in the magazine to make it more engaging online and adding content specific to the web. Let’s say that weekend browsing isn’t your thing. Posting seven days a week also means that when you head back to the grindstone on Monday, you will have a stockpile of stories to catch up on and keep you entertained.
The Acadiana Lifestyle experience shouldn’t begin and end with the day you pick the issue up and thumb through it. Outside of the website, though that’s where all roads lead, we have so many different outlets that allow you to be a part of this publication. Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter, The Weekly Wrap. Every Friday we recap the three most popular stories of the week, look at what to do over the weekend and share a Picture of the Week. To submit your image, tag us in your Instagrams. And speaking of the gram...if you’re not following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, go ahead and click that follow button.
We ain’t got nothing but love, babe. Eight days a Week.
Editor
Shanna Dickens