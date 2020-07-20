We asked & you answered - these are our readers favorite places to visit

Things are slowly but surely starting to regain some sense of normalcy. However, summer plans may look a little bit different this year. We asked our readers what was their favorite place to visit within 20 minutes of their driveway. Here’s what they said! Be sure you’re following us on Facebook and Instagram to weigh in on future social talk topics.
Nanci Fouquier
Cypremot Point or Lake Fausse Pointe
Wanda Trotter
A day in Breaux Bridge
Darla Legnon
Cypremort Point, Jefferson Island and Downtown New Iberia
Phyllis Belanger Mata Downtown!
Jason Bayard Downtown New Iberia!
Renee Guidry Visiting with the grandkids!!!
Julaine Schexnayder Cypremort Point or Avery Island
Amy Catherine Jefferson island
Amy J Alleman Sports complex
Keri N Todd Brown Jefferson Island
Kirk Pellerin Bonne Terre Vacation Rentals, Breaux Bridge
Vicky Kelsoe Primeaux Breaux Bridge