We asked & you answered - these are our readers favorite places to visit

Where is your favorite place to take a day trip?

98342568_1143996225964982_4701282072763826176_o.jpg

Things are slowly but surely starting to regain some sense of normalcy. However, summer plans may look a little bit different this year. We asked our readers what was their favorite place to visit within 20 minutes of their driveway. Here’s what they said! Be sure you’re following us on Facebook and Instagram to weigh in on future social talk topics.

Nanci Fouquier

Cypremot Point or Lake Fausse Pointe

Wanda Trotter

A day in Breaux Bridge

Darla Legnon

Cypremort Point, Jefferson Island and Downtown New Iberia

Phyllis Belanger Mata Downtown!

Jason Bayard Downtown New Iberia!

Renee Guidry Visiting with the grandkids!!!

Julaine Schexnayder Cypremort Point or Avery Island

Amy Catherine Jefferson island

Amy J Alleman Sports complex

Amy Catherine Jefferson island

Keri N Todd Brown Jefferson Island

Kirk Pellerin Bonne Terre Vacation Rentals, Breaux Bridge

Vicky Kelsoe Primeaux Breaux Bridge

