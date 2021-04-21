Up your interior design game with any of these fabulous home accents.

It doesn’t matter if it's a new home or the place you’ve lived in for years, there is always an accent to liven up your space. It could be anything from a welcome sign to a marble serving table. And those aren’t the only two items we are obsessed with. Around Acadiana there are plenty of stores waiting for you to purchase the dream product for your home!
Bienvenue Welcome Sign, PaintedPlankDecor, $40.00, www.etsy.com/people/paintedplankdecor
Fleur de Lis Marble Serving, The Royal Standard, $34.00, www.theroyalstandard.com
Rustic Accents, Sweet Interiors, $99.95, www.facebook.com/Sweet-Interiors
Succulent diffuser, All About You Boutique & Gifts, $33.99, www.allaboutyougift.com
Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler Metal Sign, MillersDecor, starting price of $45.03, www.etsy.com/shop/MillersDecor