Under the Tree

From boutiques to speciality stores, Acadiana is a cornucopia of traditional gift-giving options for everyone on your Christmas list. But sometimes there are those people... you know the ones: Uncle Ulysses who doesn’t like “things” cluttering the house; Cousin Carla who is very specific about the type of china she collects; or Brother Bob who prefers his gifts to be sustainable.
We found three nontraditional ways to give something to your loved ones that they will truly appreciate, while still supporting locally-owned businesses.
Give an Experience
Sometimes too much stuff can be overwhelming – and that’s where a nontraditional gift comes in as a perfect alternative. “Give the gift of experience, which is one that can never be lost,” says Ellen Mullen, who co-chairs the much-anticipated 2022 Books Along the Teche Literary Festival.
The festival, which would be a perfect Christmas gift for yourself or anyone on your list, will be held April 1-3, mostly in the downtown area of New Iberia. For every all-inclusive ticket ($190) you purchase before January 1, you will be entered to win a three-night stay during the festival at Bayou Chateau, a fabulous B&B in downtown New Iberia. Visit booksalongthetecheliteraryfestival. com and click on the yellow “all-inclusive” tab for more information or to purchase your tickets.
“It’s not only an educational festival but also a cultural one that celebrates our local authors, artists and musicians,” she adds. “Make memories by sharing a weekend with a loved one while enjoying the best in southern literature and culture.”
Another great example of an experiential gift is a unique, buzzworthy workshop, like Chef Dave Hulin’s cocktail event Beyond the Glass. “Attendees of my shows walk away knowing they’ve had a one-of- a-kind experience,” says Chef Dave, who schedules them throughout the year. “It’s a creative experience, a craft cocktail experience and a culinary experience all rolled into one.” Reservations for his popular events can be purchased ahead of time through Chef Dave’s Facebook page. “Put a pair of tickets to Beyond the Glass under the tree, and you’ll give your loved one something truly special to look forward to,” Hulin says.
Hunt for Pre-Owned Treasure
Upcycled, recycled, consigned, repurposed. No matter what you call it, finding a “treasure” in one of Acadiana’s antique stores or second-hand shops could make someone on your list very happy. Sometimes it’s nostalgia. Sometimes it’s finding the exact pattern someone’s been collecting for ages. Sometimes is finding a practically-new designer bag that would otherwise cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.
Brocante Vintage Market on E. Broussard in Lafayette frequently welcomes people buying second-hand and new gifts for others. From candles and collectibles to doors and dining room tables, owner Lara Comeaux curates an ever-changing inventory of antiques, gently-used, upcycled and new gift items. “When it comes to buying vintage, the advantage is in finding something so unique or truly perfect for the person,” Comeaux says.
Finding the perfect pre-owned gift may also mean you can give a little more. For example, at Alexander Books in Lafayette, you can trade in your books for store credit and purchase hardbacks for a fraction of the price of new, and paperbacks for even less. For the book lover on your list, bundle a batch of books by his favorite author or give a store gift card and let him pick his own.
Whether it’s books, antiques, accessories or jewelry, sometimes second-hand finds are exactly right.
Make Yours a Gift of Kindness
For that person on your list who has everything – or likes nothing – there are lots of ways to give a gift that won’t collect dust. Throughout Acadiana, there are in-kind opportunities that will not only honor that person on your list, but will also help those in need.
Do you have a mom who taught you a love for art? Reach out to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana to see if there’s an opportunity to lead some classes in your mother’s honor. Do you have a good friend who is an animal lover? Contact your local animal shelter, like Angel Paws in New Iberia, and offer to help walk and care for the animals a few hours a week. Give your friend a photo of yourself with a pup or cat and a note explaining what you are doing in her honor.
“Volunteerism shows the strength of Louisiana’s character and the resilience of our spirit,” says Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. Volunteer Louisiana is a statewide operation under his office that has expanded greatly over the years to help rebuild areas hit by disaster. “But when we are not in a crisis situation, this organization paints homes for seniors and builds wheelchair ramps and anything else we can do in a community to help improve quality of life,” he says. “Volunteer Louisiana has thousands of volunteers who sign up to help those most in need and we are grateful for that.”
Remember, when you think that certain someone on your list has really stumped you this year, look to some nontraditional ways to give the perfect gift.