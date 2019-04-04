Two Must Have Looks For Spring

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: April 4, 2019 @ 1:08 pm
Effortless and ultra feminine! Molly Michaels has the perfect lineup of spring-approved outfits and accessories that are as easy to wear as they are to look at.
Molly Michaels
337-893-7474
112 Broadmoor Dr., Abbeville
712 S. Lewis St., New Iberia