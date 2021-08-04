Try Chef Dave’s healthy spin on a classic dish.

Cajun180® Trinity Grilled Salmon Steak
Chef Dave Hulin may be well known for his Cajun180® line of healthy seasoning blends, but he also creates and prepares delicious, healthful dishes using his own products. We can’t wait to try this low-sodium take on grilled fish. Yum!
STEP-BY-STEP DIRECTIONS
Step 1. Get one slab of the freshest Alaskan salmon you can find (substitute with any other fish, if salmon is unavailable). Coat an aluminum pan or foil with a light covering of extra virgin olive oil or cooking spray and lay the fish over it.
Step 2. Spread about 3 Tbsp of Cajun 180® Trinity Compound Butter® on fish, top side only. Next coat the entire top of the fish with Cajun180® Trinity Seasoning Blend and La Cajun Gold® All Purpose Seasoning to your liking.
Step 3. Sprinkle and layer the top of the fish with fresh chopped bell pepper, onions and celery. Squeeze 1/2 (up to a whole) lemon over the fish and place lemon wheel slices on top. Slice 1/2 onion into rings and place over fish. Put the unsliced, intact half of the onion on the foil with the fish and coat it with the 1 1/2 Tbsp of Trinity Compound Butter® and a sprinkle of La Cajun Gold.® Bake at 350° for about 30 minutes or until internal temperature is 145°.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 slab Alaskan salmon
- 1-2 green bell peppers
- 2-4 stalks of celery
- 2-3 onions
- 1 lemon
- 4 1/2 Tbsp Cajun 180® Trinity Compound Butter
- La Cajun Gold® All Purpose Seasoning, to taste
- Cajun 180® Trinity Seasoning Blend, to taste
- Extra virgin olive oil or cooking spray