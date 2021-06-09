This real estate broker doesn’t believe in sitting on the sidelines of her community.

Cindy Herring
Real estate broker and Kiwanis president Cindy Herring was recently described by a fellow Kiwanian as a “workhorse for our community.” That was especially true over the last year, during the height of the COVID pandemic. “I’m a widow. Real estate wasn’t busy. And there I was, the president of Kiwanis” she says. “So I started asking what we could do to help.”
When others were paralyzed by the challenges of the pandemic, she forged ahead and began spearheading campaigns and programs that would help those that needed it the most. She learned that New Iberia Medical Center was desperate for face masks, so she sourced supplies and approached local Rotary and Optimist clubs to split the cost of the masks with Kiwanis. While working with the hospital, she discovered the workers, who were spending countless hours on the floor, were not eating well. She organized a fundraiser with her neighbors that fed the hospital workers for four Saturdays. She found out the parents of kids at Boys & Girls Clubs were having difficulty paying a temporary tuition increase (made necessary by the extra COVID precautions), so she found funding through Kiwanis and paid the difference for the families. She led the partnership between Kiawanis and the Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center (where she also volunteers) for a huge food drive. Add to the list her work with Little Free Pantries and the Bayou Teche Museum, hosting an artist during Plein Air week, and serving as treasurer for the Realtors Association of Acadiana and board member of the Louisiana Realtors. And she somehow found time for three missionary trips to Haiti with Father Glen Meaux.
“I feel like if you’re going to be in something, you need to really be in it, and not just sitting on the sidelines,” she says. Perhaps Herring’s drive can be best understood by something a friend shared once that she still carries as motivation: “The service we do here on Earth is in exchange for the space we’re in while we’re here.”
As far as the future goes, she says, “I think I’ll slow down. But retire? No.”