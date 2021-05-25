This month we show you around one of Main Street’s most frequented restaurants.

When Preservation Bar & Grill opened in its original Main Street location in February 2019, the owners knew the first year running a restaurant would be tough. Little did they know, their second year would be one for the books.
Matt and Lex Indest met in culinary school and dreamed of running a sophisticated, lively restaurant that would showcase their love for creative menus and local flavor. So, along with Matt’s father Eldridge, the Indests opened Preservation Bar & Grill in the Clementine Building, serving southern style tapas and small curated dishes.
Meanwhile, further down Main in the old Hebert Hotel building, Rebecca Holleman was making a mark with her own restaurant Beau Solieil. The Indests saw that Holleman, a cousin and fellow graduate of Texas Culinary Academy, was particularly adept at lunch and catering. With their own proficiency in dinner service and cocktails, they knew that merging would harness the strengths of each. In February 2020 they made final plans to join Holleman at her location and launch their newly-merged restaurant. March 2020 had other plans.
A Perfect Recipe
“When the pandemic hit, it was scary, but at the same time it was the perfect recipe,” Indest recalls. The shutdown brought several dicey months for Preservation, but also gave them more time to move in, calibrate processes and revamp menus. Also working in their favor was the existing outdoor space at the new location. “We always knew we wanted a great patio area, but when the pandemic hit, it was a no-brainer,” she shares. They built out the space with hardscaping, seating and a live music area — a decision they now credit for preventing the restaurant from shutting down. Customers could sit outside to eat in summer and fall, which floated them through the leaner months of colder weather and virus spikes.
Northshore New Orleans Meets Austin
In explaining the significance of sticking it out on Main street, Indest says, “Main Street in any small town is iconic in so many ways, but especially in New Iberia; it’s where you’re drawn.” Indest remembers wanting the restaurant to be somewhere “you can come in shorts and enjoy the same fine steak and cocktail you might also come dressed to the nines to enjoy.” She describes the interior vibe as “Northshore New Orleans meets Austin” and calls attention to the new lounge area off the bar, which has become a popular place for customers wanting a cozier place to grab a cocktail.
The food and drink menus reflect what’s perhaps most most important to these owner-chefs: providing delicious seasonal dishes using the best of what Louisiana’s agriculture has to offer. “Our purveyors have pride in growing and producing their products,” she explains. “So we always take pride in preparing and serving them.”
225 W Main St., New Iberia | preservationgrill.com