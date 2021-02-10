This local has take quarantine baking to a whole nother level

Jerre Borland has been a home baker for many years. During the COVID19 shutdown in March of 2020, like so many others, she and her husband experienced a significant decrease in income. One of Borland's friends suggested that she begin selling her baked goods from home. While her love of baking was deep rooted, selling her prized pastries was an entirely new experience. She started posting her baked goods to Facebook, and before she knew it, she found herself with a brand new baking business. She shares with us one of her most popular recipes for artisan bread.
Ingredients
Bread flour
Salt
Water
Yeast
Step-by-step directions
Step 1: Take 3 ¼ cups bread flour and mix it with 2 teaspoon salt and 2 teaspoon yeast.
Step 2: Add 1 ½ cups of room temperature water and mix it roughly. A tip from Borland: Now is the time to add herbs, dried fruits or nuts if desired.
Step 3: Let it sit for 2-3 hours covered until the dough doubles in size, then refrigerate for 12-18 hours. Turn out onto a floured surface and shape into loaves.
Step 4: Preheat the oven for 45 minutes to 425 degrees with a pan of boiling water on the lower rack. Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden. The bread is done right when you hear a crack when you squeeze the top of the loaf.