This lemon jelly is the perfect summer recipe

Lemon Jelly
Kevin Boutte of New Iberia gave us the inside scoop on his must have Lemon Jelly. Boutte has made preserves for 10 years and his products are sold at Gonsoulin Land & Cattle Company. But, if you want to create the recipe at home, gather these ingredients and bring the Lemon Jelly straight to your kitchen!
Ingredients:
¾ cup Meyer’s Lemon juice & zest
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 (1.75 ounce) pack of powdered pectin
Step-by-step directions:
Step 1: Sterilize 3-4 (8 ounce) canning jars according to manufacturer’s instructions. Place lemon juice, water and pectin in a saucepan over high heat. Stirring constantly, bring the mixture to a full boil.
Step 2: Add in sugar, stirring quickly. Return to full boil for exactly 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and skim off any flour.
Step 3: Quickly ladle jelly into sterile jars, filling to within ¼ inch of the tops. Cover with flat lids, and screw bands on tightly.
Step 4: Place jars in rack, slowly lower jars into canner. The water should completely cover the jars. The water should be hot, not boiling. Bring water to a boil, and process for 5 minutes.