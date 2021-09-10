Quantcast

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2832 Teal Drive, New Iberia

This home on a golf course has everything … including a pool!

Welcome Home

Family Home Just 9 miles from Hwy 90

2832 Teal Drive, New Iberia | Tammy Luke-Watson, Latter & Blum

Bedrooms & Baths: 4 BR & 3.5 Ba

Square Footage: 4,155 sq. ft.

Location: Only 9 miles to Hwy. 90 and the Broussard area!

Spotlight Feature: A bonus room with 1⁄2 bath is adjacent to the pool and can be used as a guest suite or pool house.

Outdoor Entertaining: A large, circular drive greets guests, while an iron-gated saltwater pool overlooking the golf greens makes a perfect space for a gathering.

Bonus: The primary bedroom with ensuite features a large bathroom with heater-based cabinetry and a magnificent, extra-large walk-in closet.

Price: $499,900

Tags

Load comments