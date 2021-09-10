2832 Teal Drive, New Iberia This home on a golf course has everything … including a pool! Welcome Home Sep 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 default default Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Family Home Just 9 miles from Hwy 902832 Teal Drive, New Iberia | Tammy Luke-Watson, Latter & BlumBedrooms & Baths: 4 BR & 3.5 BaSquare Footage: 4,155 sq. ft.Location: Only 9 miles to Hwy. 90 and the Broussard area!Spotlight Feature: A bonus room with 1⁄2 bath is adjacent to the pool and can be used as a guest suite or pool house.Outdoor Entertaining: A large, circular drive greets guests, while an iron-gated saltwater pool overlooking the golf greens makes a perfect space for a gathering.Bonus: The primary bedroom with ensuite features a large bathroom with heater-based cabinetry and a magnificent, extra-large walk-in closet.Price: $499,900 Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bathroom Closet Building Industry Bedroom Bonus Walk-in Room Extra Large Sign up for our email newsletters Load comments