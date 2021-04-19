This fresh spin on the subscription-based business model can help you raise your office profile.

Hang one-of-a-kind art in your space while supporting local artists, all at an affordable price? Sounds like a win-win to us! Bare Walls is a subscription-based art service benefiting local businesses and local artists alike. Connecting two worlds who may never have otherwise met, this nifty little service is truly the epitome of a community coming together.
In 2018, Clare Cook, Director of Basin Arts, learned of a need within the community. Artists she knew were concerned that they had little opportunity to sell their paintings they had worked on so passionately. Business owners she knew, particularly new business owners, realized they did not set aside enough of, if at all, an art budget to fill their blank wall space. They were willing to support local artists, but also had no clue where to find them. Clare knew there had to be a solution to this problem, and thus Bare Walls was created.
Often, when a new business is ready to open, they find their walls bare and lonely, desperately in need of a little color and life. Art is an investment, and not immediately wallet-friendly for a new business or one looking to refresh their vibe. Through Bare Walls, business owners can sign up for a tiered level subscription to turn their empty wall canvas into an art gallery providing a temporary home for the works of local artists. The business can sign up for a six- or twelve-month subscription and rotate through new artwork of their choice every three months. This provides exposure to many artists and the business has beautifully curated artwork adorning their once bare walls.
Artists enjoy a monetary opportunity as well. Participating artists earn a monthly percentage of the subscription fee, so they can sustain an artist’s career of creating and presenting unique pieces for the community. They benefit by being able to share their pieces to the public, rather than collecting dust waiting for the next art show or paying high rental fees to hang in a gallery. The publicity of the artwork can even lead to its purchase by a customer or passerby of the business. And after all, this is the ultimate goal for any artist.
What’s even better than having new artwork in your place of business every three months? Not having to install the artwork yourself! Once a business owner chooses the new piece, the Bare Walls team sends someone to take down the previous art and install the new. Monthly subscriptions are set up on tiers (creatively named Baby Bare, Mama Bare and up to Just Right Bare), based on the total width of the artwork. Each tier is based on the artist’s merit, size, and inventory price. For as little as $100 a month, your business can showcase beautiful works of art created by the talented local artists thriving in our community.
To learn more about the Bare Walls project, visit the website www.barewallslafayette.com. Here artists and businesses can navigate easily to the applications needed to become a part of such a wonderful and unique community. With over 500 works in rotation, business owners are sure to find the perfect piece that speaks to them. And with the almost dozen participating businesses, artists can almost guarantee a new following.
For interested parties, artists and business owners, Basin Arts is opening a new art exhibit showcasing the featured artists of Bare Walls. From March 13th through May 8th, the public can show their support of local artists by visiting the exhibit and interested business owners can see firsthand the quality and selection of artwork they can choose from to hang on their bare walls.