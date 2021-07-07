This Franklin beauty could be yours.

French Chateau on Bayou Teche
6896 Highway 182, Franklin • Linell Champagne, McGeeScott Realty
Bedrooms & Baths:
3 bedrooms & 3 baths
Square Footage: 3,066 sq.ft.
Lot Size: 8.25 acres
Designer: Michael Murphy
Spotlight Feature: Dramatic staircase leads to a large bedroom with coffee/wine bar, sink and microwave and makes for a perfect office or guest suite.
Outdoor Entertaining: Luscious landscaping, a tree lined driveway and four beautifully designed courtyards, patios and gathering areas, including a large screened patio.
Bonus Feature: A quiet meditation area sits nestled in the middle of a circle of bamboo trees.
Price: $699,000