3 Things We Love In This Issue

These our the three stories our staff can't wait for you to read!
We Like Our Lunches Plated I Page 42 We wanted to show some love to those delicacies that come in a styrofoam container. The lunches that are smothered and fried and come with at least two starches...and a dessert. One of our writers took a trip around Acadiana to round up 5 plate lunch spots that you need to try immediately!
4 Little Words I Page 46 We took to our Facebook page (which if we aren’t Facebook friends, what are you waiting for?) to see what you all were the most thankful for. Here’s the catch...you could only use four words. You guys have so much to be thankful for and you certainly are a creative bunch! Some of the responses are beautiful, while others are downright hilarious.
Proof is in the Numbers I Page 63 It’s no secret that this region isn’t shy about giving back, and this issue is yet another great example of how many individuals and organizations are passionate about serving others and their community. We pulled a few statistics to show the staggering reach of Acadiana’s nonprofits and community resources in our By the Numbers feature.