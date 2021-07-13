The what, where and when of Acadiana this month.

APPLAUSE
Bayou Teche Museum is currently free for the military through a program that began on Armed Forces Day, May 15, and ends on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. Free admission is available for those in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast
Guard as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration of the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense. The program provides families an opportunity to enjoy the nation’s cultural heritage and learn more about their new communities after a military move. The complete list of participating museums is available at Arts.gov/BlueStarMuseums.
In June, Cardiovascular Institute of the South was named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the second year in a row by Modern Healthcare. This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Cardiovascular Institute of the South will be recognized at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place in September at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago in conjunction with the Workplace of the Future Conference.
In June, the Acadiana Center for the Arts announced a solo-exhibition by Louisiana-based artist Stephanie Patton. This exhibition is a mid-career survey that will look back on Patton’s artwork from 1993 to 2021. Patton is internationally recognized, and her artwork has been exhibited in leading galleries and art fairs around the world. This new exhibition explores the common threads found in Patton’s vast body of work. Her work includes strong themes of humor, love and caring, health and comfort, which she explores through a wide variety of artistic approaches, including textiles, sculpture, video, performance, photography, and painting. The exhibit runs through September 11 at the AcA Main Gallery in Downtown Lafayette.
On May 25, Moncus Park celebrated the groundbreaking on the park’s new amphitheater, generously sponsored by IberiaBank, a division of First Horizon. The 3,000+ person open-air stage and event lawn will host many di erent types of events throughout the year, according to Moncus Park’s Operations Director, JP MacFadyen. The Amphitheater Groundbreaking event featured the attendance of local community partners, including KRVS, Acadiana Center for the Arts, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra & Conservatory of Music, Wonderland Performing, and the Music Box, with live performances by local Zydeco musician, Chubby Carrier.
JUST IN
On June 2, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce announced that Janet Faulk-Gonzales is stepping down from her position as President/CEO of the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce. Faulk- Gonzales expresses that even though she will miss the vibrant activity at the chamber, she believes she is leaving the chamber in a steady position, noting a highly engaged board of directors, knowledgeable staff with initiative, stable financial footing and strong program planning including a refreshed mission statement. Faulk-Gonzales has been acting in this position for 13 years.
The American Rescue Plan Act established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023. To apply, visit SBA.gov.
For the first time in almost a decade, the Chamber’s Annual Banquet will be hosted in New Iberia at Bayou Oaks Ballroom on Thursday, July 29 at 6 p.m. The Annual Banquet is traditionally when the Chamber and local business community celebrate success and prepare for another year of progress for Iberia Parish. This year’s event will be no different. The banquet features a keynote speaker and more than 350 local business leaders all in one place. This year, the chamber is guided by the theme “Rooted
in Resiliency,” which will be reflected by the awards presented. Tickets can be purchased at IberiaChamber. org.
Due to opportunities from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, LED is making plans to provide critical assistance to small businesses in Louisiana, facilitating the urgent deployment of capital and helping small business recovery. It is asking for public input for the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Capital Needs Assessment, which is a design process that identifies and supports strategies to cultivate small business competitiveness and strengthen entrepreneurship throughout the state. The survey will allow LED to gain a full view of entrepreneurship programs that should be given strong consideration. To take the survey, visit SurveyMonkey.com/R/ DJ399FL.
In June, the Downtown Development Authority announced that ParkMobile was deployed across Downtown Lafayette at public parking lots, the Vermilion Garage and on-street parking meters. ParkMobile is an app-based parking service that lets users see where spots are available, reserve spots ahead of time in the parking garage, and add money to meters directly from their phones. To use it, download the ParkMobile app, create an account, link a payment method and pay for a parking spot in minutes. Coins and cards will still be accepted at metered spots in addition to ParkMobile.
The 31st Annual World Championship Gumbo CookOff is October 9 and 10, and the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help this year’s event return in person. Volunteers can help out with a wide variety of tasks, like selling tickets and drinks, helping to set up and tear down, and checking in other volunteers. To sign up for a volunteer opportunity, contact Martha Girouard at Margir63@AOL.com or 337-967-2034.
Since 1947 the Greater Iberia Chamber has recognized individuals in Iberia Parish who are making a positive impact through the Outstanding Civic Service Award. This year, GICC is pleased to recognize Natalie Bernard Broussard with the Outstanding Civic Service Award. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette New Iberia Research Center is being recognized with the Business Impact Award for its critical and universal contribution to the development of an effective vaccine against the Covid-19 virus. The Small Business Impact Award is being received by Southern Sass Boutique, a local retail shop excelling during Covid. Dr. Moses Kitakule is receiving special recognition for his contribution to the Iberia Medical Center Covid-19 response. These awards are recognized at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet, which is set for Thursday, July 29.