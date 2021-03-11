The team responsible for Bon CaCa seasoning shared their favorite camp recipe with us

Bayou Benoit Backbone Stew
“The first one to the camp on Friday cooks supper.” This is a rule a father and son started at their old camp in the basin. The pair were inspired to create Bayou Benoit Backbone Stew, which they describe as “quick, easy and delicious.”
Ingredients:
5lbs Pork Back Bones
16oz Guidry’s Creole Seasoning
1 can Golden Mushroom Soup
1 Can Cream of Celery Soup
3 Cups of Button Mushrooms
Cooking Oil of Choice
Bon CaCa Seasoning
Large Black Iron Pot
Step-by-Step Directions
Step 1: Procure your meat preferably 12-24 hours before cooking and lightly dust with Bon CaCa Seasoning. Note from the experts: Most local butcher shops have backbones and can cut them to size. If not available, they prefer to use about 3lbs of Boston Butt/Country Style Ribs.
Step 2: Grab a large black iron pot and coat the bottom with cooking oil over medium/high heat. Add seasoned meat and brown, if the heat is too high it will cause excess sticking; reduce heat if needed. Once you have browned the pork, add in the Guidry’s Creole Seasoning and sweat until the onions of the mix are translucent and all scrapings from the bottom have been removed and mixed into the vegetables and meats.
Step 3: Add in the Golden and Cream of Mushroom Soups along with your chopped mushrooms over a medium/low heat. Adding these ingredients at too high of heat will cause them to stick or burn rapidly. Stir in the ingredients and maintain heat until the mixture reduces the water and begins to stick. Once this begins to stick, add in about 2 cups of water and bring back to medium/high heat in order to bring the stew to a low boil.
Step 4: At the point of a low boil, you are looking for your desired consistency. If it gets too thick again, add water and continue to cook down. However, be aware that over cooking will lead to more of a meat sauce rather than a pork gravy. Taste and adjust seasoning and spice level to your liking. Mais cook some rice. Finally, eat a bowl or two!