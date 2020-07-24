The story behind Taunt Na Na's Flea Market

About the Business:
In November of 2015, Todd Badeaux and Tonya Romero opened up Taunt Na Na’s after one year of being together. With a few ideas and the backing of many friends and family, Taunt Na Na’s Flea Market started with eight vendors and a small space on St. Peter’s Street. With the help of friends and family, Taunt Na Na’s became one of New Iberia’s most frequented flea markets in the city. Almost six years later, the market has over 50 vendors, and both tourists and Iberia-natives love visiting and frequenting the business.
Core Values:
Badeaux says that their core values are their customers and vendors. They love seeing friends and customers frequent our store. He explains that they put so much into it, and it’s so good to see these vendors and customers have a great experience each time they come. There are about 50 vendors, and Badeaux and Romero try to have specials and events to bring people over to Main Street. As he says, they love New Iberia, and the community.
Who is Taunte Na Na?
Romero recalls that when she and Todd started dating, they loved to dance. The shop has since taken up more of their time, but in the beginning of their relationship they would go out dancing all of the time. Once when they were on their way to one of their dancing dates, discussing the opening of a flea market, the song “Tee-Na-Na” came on. Romero says they decided then that Taunt Na Na would be a great name. It reminds them of an old Cajun aunt who always has something up her sleeve. After that, all of their ideas fell into place.
About the team:
Mostly it’s just Badeaux and Romero at the store. However, they do have two wonderful helpers. Romero’s mom, Jerry, who most people know affectionately as “Maw.” Romero says that Maw is the image that people associate with Taunt Na Na’s. People come in often just to talk to her. There is also Tina Alfano, who always brightens up the store with a smile on her face. Romero gushes reflecting the amazing friends they have made through the entire process.
COVID-19:
Taunt Na Na’s had to close in early March because of the policy implemented by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Like other retailers, the reopening process has been slow for them. They typically have a big spring event, but this year they hope to be able to hold a similar event in the fall. They have managed to keep the store opened by restricting capacity and managing business hours, but as they say...it’s all a work in progress.