The story behind our search for a printer

It’s a time of change for all industries. In print, change often seems like the rule rather than the exception. Our most recent change (glass half full), or challenge (glass half empty), has been finding a printing press that is capable of producing the quality that our readers deserve. In this search, I’ll be honest, we’ve kissed a few frogs. We don’t expect you not to have noticed that - we know what you’re accustomed to and that’s what we constantly strive to produce.
Well, we have officially found our Prince Printer. The search led us all the way to Washington. There are so many great things about this printer. One, it’s at a sister paper, so we are keeping it in the Wick Communications family. Two, the quality is pure perfection! However, in order to make sure the Acadiana Lifestyle hits the streets when you expect it to, we had to move up our deadlines. It will be a slight adjustment, but one that our sale representative and editorial staff are going to make as smooth as possible. We are so excited about this transition and we can’t wait to hear what you think! If you have any questions or comments, as always, just shoot me an email.