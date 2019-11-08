The plate lunch spot with a famous following

Poche Market, Restaurant, & Smokehouse, Breaux Bridge
Anytime the word “smokehouse” is in the name of a restaurant, you know you’ve hit on something good. Just ask the host of the “Man Fire Food,” Roger Mooking, who was impressed enough to feature Poche’s on his show last year.
The Story: Known far and wide for their specialty Cajun meats, Poche’s was established in 1962 by Floyd and Karen Poche.
What to Expect: Food is offered up buffet style Monday through Sunday, with a set menu each day. Open 4 a.m.-8 p.m., plate lunches are ready by 10:00 a.m., for travelers passing through at that time. At 2:30 p.m., the menu switches to three dinner options: fried catfish, crawfish etouffee and fried shrimp - or a combo of all three.
Customer Favorites: Crawfish etouffee, pork backbone stew and smothered rabbit. Recipes are in upwards of 70 years old. Poche’s versions of sweet potato crunch, green bean casserole and baked macaroni and cheese command a new respect for side dishes. With a USDA-inspected meat processing plant and a meat market on site, Poche’s is able serve Cajun specialties and rarities like stuffed beef tongue.
Famous Fans: Fans of notoriety include NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, Anthony Bourdain, in 2012, and the man better known as Larry the Cable Guy.