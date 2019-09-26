The people behind the Sugar Cane Festival

The end of September is a time to acknowledge the many glorious uses of sugar and the generations of sugar cane farmers who have made them possible. What better place to celebrate than in the largest sugar-producing parish in the state - Iberia, where the 78th Sugar Cane Festival will take place in New Iberia September 26 through 29.
Busy, crazy, challenging, hard work, fun and rewarding – coordinating the Sugar Cane Festival is all of the above. As organizers gear up for the festival, here is just a glimpse of what it takes to bring the festival to the community each year.
The Planning Begins
Planning for the four-day event begins just a month after the previous festival ends – and it “takes a village.” The festival board meets monthly throughout the year, pulling members from several of the 24 sugar-producing parishes. Then there’s the “engine” of the festival: 21 committees overseeing food, entertainment, pageant, parade, posters, sponsorships, social media, judges…if you put them all together, they could form their own little town called “Helpful.”
Kristie Blanchard, Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association President, has been chairperson for several committees in the past herself and knows what it takes to put on the festival so that it runs smoothly.
“You’ve got to obtain special event permits, liquor licenses; there are meetings with the mayor, the police and fire departments and other officials to discuss strategic planning for parking, street closures, trash pickup, maintenance,” Blanchard says. “It also involves booking bands (usually around April), renting buildings, parade floats and porta pottys, and making sure we have the proper insurances…we host several receptions…,” she pauses for a second because she knows she’s leaving out several other things. Everyone does more than their part; last month Blanchard was going around the parish putting up 3x 5 sponsor signs – a small, but important gesture of thanks.
Fundraising
In April, committees begin planning their biggest event, Stars of Style, which for eight years has been the organization’s main fundraiser. This year’s competition included 19 men and women nominated by the committee members for their consistency in fashion and style. After casting votes, by way of donations, for their favorite fashionistas, nearly 500 friends and family of the honorees gathered at Cypress Bayou Casino on July 20 to see them walk the runway. This year Haley Guiberteau was named “Top of the Crop” for raising the most money in votes, ticket and table sales.
The search for new sponsorships is never-ending, and the association is always looking for ways to increase its membership, which is currently a roster of 200 farmers, businessmen and women and “Friends of the Festival.” Mass mailing goes out in June encouraging some 300 people to join.
Like other festivals, there are sales of t-shirts, caps and promotional items. Blanchard is proud that the Sugar Cane Festival items are of the quality to have been named “Best Cap” and “Best Marketing Items” in 2018 and 2019 by the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals.
The Doers
It’s been said that it takes two kinds of people to make a festival happen: those who spend money and those who work it. Blanchard says the festival could not take place without the board and committee members and volunteers who give their time to help each year. On the festival weekend, nearly 150 volunteers work at entrance booths, sell t-shirts, festival tickets, refreshment tickets, oversee games, hand out refreshments, help coordinate a 5K run and other behind-the-scene duties that are just as important. Some volunteers arrive as early at 6am to work their shift and others leave just after midnight. Why do they do it?
Jenny Francois-Toups, has been a volunteer for the festival for three years. Her father has worked at the sugar factory M.A. Patout & Son for nearly 40 years and she says, “Sugar has always been a staple in our home. Volunteering at the festival gives me the opportunity to serve with a purpose, while connecting with members of the community.”
The week before the festival things really start to hustle.
Ted Viator, festival board member and chair of the Farm Fest and decorations, is especially busy the week before (and of) the festival. He and his team of volunteers have the task of decorating for the king’s and honoree receptions, the queen’s brunch, the coronation and the ball that follows. “Of course, it’s the Sugar Cane Festival, so it’s 101 Things to do with Sugar Cane,” he laughs.
The day before each of these events, sugar cane decorations have to be replaced with fresh cane because Viator says the stalks start to droop after 24 hours. “We probably work with a total of 800 to 1,000 pieces of cane that farmers deliver to us before each event – oftentimes dirty, so we have to clean them first. The coronation ball alone uses about 600 canes.” Viator glosses over mention of the 1,000 yards of fabric used to drape over the festival building stage and a throne built for the coronation.
Organizing the Farm Fest on the grounds of The Shadows on the Teche is like orchestrating a separate mini festival. On the Sunday before, Viator says nearly 100 volunteers set up games, tents and the refreshments and entertainment area for some 300 families that normally come through. The very next morning, it’s all taken down.
What’s New
This year, Blanchard is excited about several noteworthy changes to the festival - changes made in response to feedback from others who, like herself and association members, want to see the festival evolve and continue. At the top of the list: the site of the fair, which has been relocated from the old Iberia Mill to downtown in Bouligny Plaza and on Fulton Street. The “Blessing of the Crops” will be brought back to the fields, this year at the Gonsoulin Farm on Weeks Island Road. The Farm Fest will open in the morning specifically for special needs children. The Farmers’ Tractor Parade has returned, after 10 years of absence, and is scheduled to roll down Main Street on Friday, featuring many antique tractors. The coronation ball will take place on the grand stage of the festival building.
For farming families like Blanchard’s, whose husband has been farming sugar cane for 37 years, the meaning of the sugar cane festival goes deeper. “Sugar cane is part of my livelihood and it has such an economic impact on all Acadiana Parishes. All of this work we do is as much in efforts to encourage younger people to learn about the history of sugar cane and the festival.”
Her wish for future festivals: “I would love to see the festival association be able to one day purchase enough land to have all components of the event in the same area.”
For a complete schedule of Sugar Cane Festival events, Festival Fun Guides will be available starting September 13.