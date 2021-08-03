Quantcast

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 2021 Issue

The Fall Bridal Showcase issue is out. And, whoo boy.

Fall Bridal Showcase

  • Comments

Model | Harriet Jack

Venue | The Mill, New Iberia

Gown, Jacket and Jewelry by Le Jour Couture

337-806-9997

921 Kaliste Saloom Road

Lafayette

lejourcouture.com

Jewelry by Texada's Jewelry & Gifts

337-369-3898

920 S Lewis Street

New Iberia

texadasjewelry.com

Invitations by Lowry's Printing

337-261-0139

2004 W Pinhook Road

Lafayette

lowrysprinting.com

Jewelry by Lafayette Jewelers

337-534-4551

3215 Louisiana Avenue

Lafayette

lafayette-jewelers.com

Gifts by Blue Butterfly Boutique

337-376-6129

141 W Main Street

New Iberia

bluebutterflie.net

Gown by Le Jour Couture

337-806-9997

921 Kaliste Saloom Road

Lafayette

lejourcouture.com

Gifts by T Shirts & Treasures

337-828-9655

1726 Main Street

Franklin

facebook.com/tshirts.treasures

Jewelry by Allain's Jewelry

337-365-2421

221 E Main Street

New Iberia

allainsjewelry.com

Gifts by Tilly & Co. Boutique

337-252-7120

616 S. Lewis Street

New Iberia

shoptillyandco.com

Flowers by Something Borrowed Blooms

337-534-4383

102 Max Drive

Lafayette

somethingborrowedbloom.com

Gown by Le Jour Couture

337-806-9997

921 Kaliste Saloom Road

Lafayette

lejourcouture.com

Tags

Load comments