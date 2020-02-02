The best way to celebrate Galentines Day

Say the word "spa," and people picture themselves lying on a massage table receiving a rejuvenating massage or a refreshing facial. Say the words "Girls Night Out," and you can already hear the dance music and feel the headache and puffy eyes the next morning. What if it was possible to combine the two so that you can have some fun with your girls and take care of yourself? Well, hold on to your bathrobe. I've got some news for you.
The Spa Medical Aesthetics Wellness Lounge and The Aesthetic Spa by Merle Norman each offer packages to make your special event count. While each of their packages differ, one thing remains the same – they want you to grab your girlfriends and treat yourselves to a relaxing day at the spa!
Not that you need an excuse to pamper yourself, but there are certainly no shortage of good ones! A private spa night is the perfect way to celebrate so many events.
Galentine’s Day
If chocolate hearts and pink and red streamers make you involuntarily roll your eyes or if the thought getting dolled up for another candlelit steak dinner bores you to tears...this is the perfect way to bypass Hallmark’s favorite holiday. Galentine’s Day, celebrated on Feb. 13, came from the comedy “Parks and Recreation,” and has since taken on a life of its own. There’s no better way to celebrate the unofficial holiday than by cozying up in plush robes, popping bubbly and getting the full VIP spa experience with your BFFs.
Pre-Wedding Festivities
Most brides to be have a roster of spa services they want to check off of their list in the days before their wedding - those can range from a massage to overcome tension and jitters to a good mani, pedi and all the way to chemical peels and facials. Your wedding party is definitely going to want in on that action, so make it a family (or wedding party) affair.
Celebrations
It’s pretty difficult to imagine any celebration that wouldn’t be better if a spa day was involved. Girl’s nights are the ideal way to celebrate birthdays, promotions, engagements or even just making it through the week, because you’ve earned it!
Here are 10 treatments you might be able to expect at your next Spa Day.
1. Mini facial – Mini facials are just the boost your skin needs with a little deep cleansing and exfoliation.
2. Detox Footbath- The detox foot bath will pull toxins from your body while you sit there soaking and relaxing.
3. Airbrush tanning- no matter what time of year it is or when your last beach vacation was, you can get that sun-kissed glow effortlessly and flawlessly.
4. Waxing- It's not always fun, but no glow-up is complete without waxing your brows into submission and ensuring that there is nary a stray hair to be found when you're celebrating your girlfriend.
5. Chair massage - This is a far cry from the pedicure chair. There are endless benefits to a chair massage in lieu of a traditional massage.
6. To Fill or not to fill?- Botox or Juvaderm fillers may give you the natural, long-lasting results that you want. Make sure you have enough time for healing between treatment and your event.
7. Reflexology massage- A soothing massage for your hands and feet and even your scalp. The massage therapist will apply pressure to areas of the hands, feet, scalp and ears to help remove any energy blockages in the body.
8. Microneedling - Sounds intense. Microneedling therapy uses a hand-controlled device with tiny, shallow needles to puncture your outer layer of skin to create a controlled skin injury. This damage to the skin stimulates your body to produce fresh collagen and elastin.
9. Dermaplaning - This is another superb option for exfoliation and removing all of the peach fuzz that you love to hate. Dermaplaning uses a blade to remove the buildup of dead skin cells. It gives you immediate rejuvenation with no recovery time. Hello glow!
10. The bubbly- no spa day or girl's event is complete without some champagne. Make sure everyone stays blissfully happy with some bubbles and snacks.