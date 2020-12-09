The Abbeville boutique creating their own bath products

If ever there was a time to give some pampering attention to our bodies and create a fragrant environment in our homes it’s now, especially since we’ve been spending much more time at home- stressed. These small businesses evolved from personal passions for all things that smell good and were built on the desire to create great products. It’s a blending of love of the craft with natural ingredients. Their depth of caring comes out in every candle, bar soap, bath bomb, steamer, bath salts, lotion and beard products.
Jackie’s Creations
In Chloe Rose
100 Thomas St., Westgate Shopping Ctr., Abbeville
Co-owner of Chloe Rose: Jackie DeRouen
If the bathroom is your haven, then make a stop at Chloe Rosé, to purchase Jackie DeRouen’s bath products, Jackie’s Creation, a line of hand-made soaps, bath salts, shower steamers, bath bombs, lotions and beard products.
All products are made by Jackie with jojoba oil (good enrichment for skin and hair), essential oils and natural ingredients, with no added fragrances - unless requested.
Bath Steamers are the thing to stock up on as we enter the cold and flu season. They are reportedly helpful to relieve congestion and sinus problems. Try the eucalyptus and peppermint scents. The lavender steamers are said to have calming properties.
The handmade soaps are a best seller, all kid friendly and made with sensitive skins in mind. Try frankincense and myrrh, or oatmeal and honey soap and lotion (approved by Jackie’s husband, who has sensitive skin.) The watermelon lemonade contains bits of charcoal to fight acne.
Bath bombs make great stocking stuffers, especially when they’re embedded with tiny rings for girls or dinosaurs for boys - in 24 scents to choose from. Or, build your own bath bomb in powder form.
Shop the bath salts and lotions (in six scents) for the women in your life. Best sellers: Lavender and stress relief, made with eucalyptus.
For Men: Beard oils, washes and balms have a “thumbs up” from Jackie’s husband, sons and son-in-law, who all have beards. The oil and balm come in five fragrances: Barber shop, tobacco amber, very sexy, mahogany teakwood and black tie - a more formal scent. Tobacco amber or mahogany teakwood are good ones to try for starters. Jojoba oil, beeswax, vanilla and blackberry are a few of the ingredients that soften beards. Special Christmas Offer: A beard wash, balm, oil and a free beard brush on an elegant silver tray - $29.95.
Tip: Women can use the balm as a deep conditioner on the scalp. Warm it up a little, put it on your scalp, take a shower, and then rinse it out.
Look for other holiday gifts for kids.
Coming soon: a new beard product and a pear scented lotion.