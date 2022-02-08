Taylor-Made for Service

It’s been a busy past five months at the Iberia Parish Assessor’s office identifying, listing and valuing over 60,000 parcels of real estate and commercial properties across Iberia Parish for tax purposes, as they do each year. As the new assessor, Taylor Barras looks back at his first year, proud that it has been a smooth transition, he reflects on a life of public service that includes his part in keeping a Mardi Gras tradition alive for New Iberia.
A Gentleman of the People
The New Iberia native has spent his entire career serving Iberia Parish in one capacity or another. A former banker with 40 years experience in the industry, he last served as market president for Iberia Bank’s New Iberia region. It was through that leadership role that he became heavily involved in the business community and saw firsthand how taxes and regulations affect businesses. “I began to appreciate how the Legislative Branch could effect change for business (or infrastructures) and individuals, and help economic development, and that’s why I decided to run for a seat. I grew up in a bit of a political family and realized what public service was about,” says Barras, whose father served as Iberia Parish tax assessor for 16 years.
Elected as a member of the Louisiana House of Representative’s 48th District in 2008, Barras served until 2019, and was appointed Speaker from 2016-2020. His involvement in the House Ways and Means Committee and the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, which oversees the redistricting process, would later bring valuable insight to his assessor duties.
He’s been described by past Legislative colleagues as having “a gentlemanly personality,” “a calming presence that puts people at ease,” and as being “fair- minded and collegial” – all evident in this interview. In 2017 Barras was recognized as the “Gentleman of the Louisiana House” for his extraordinary work and leadership in the House of Representatives.
“My dad told me before I ran for office, ‘You have a job to vote on issues for people; you have to justify your vote to them. The people in your district are the only people who are going to care how you vote at the end of the day,’” he recalls. “I never forgot that the decisions we made affected students, teachers, doctors and others.”
A King of Krewe
When Barras wasn’t striking the gavel as Speaker, during Mardi Gras season he was pounding a hammer constructing sets on stages for two Mardi Gras balls with which he has a decades-long history. A member of the Krewe of Andalusia and the Mystic Krewe of Iberians since 1985, he has served as king for both. (Born on the day and year of the first Andalusia ball, he considered it destiny when he was crowned king in 2006 on the Krewe’s 50th anniversary.)
As a board member of Andalusia since ’89 and a captain for eight years, Barras gives us a glimpse behind the masks and the year-long preparations starting with the parade. “Booking floats is an important first step. Once you have that date of completion, you move on to securing the marching bands, dance teams, police escorts. The bead committee begins sourcing custom throws. A catering committee tends to the bar and food orders. There‘s insurance and security. Board members know what to do and when and meet throughout the year.”
Barras has also been in charge of staging for the Andalusia ball for almost 23 years, and, until a few years ago, for the Krewe of Iberians for 20 years. The work has uncovered artistic talents in the former banker not previously realized. “You have to know which colors coordinate and show well from the stage,” says Barras. “The stage at the Sugar Cane Festival Building (where the ball is normally held) is one of the largest in South Louisiana, and it calls for an eye for proportions when creating backdrops and drapes. This year’s ball was on a smaller stage, so that was a new twist.”
A Year of Mardi Gras
Having already taken place on January 29, this year’s long-awaited gala was a smaller affair held at the Cade Community Center. Barras explains, “We didn’t appoint a king and queen this year because we weren’t sure the direction COVID restrictions would take, and with the expense involved in being on the court, we decided it best that we instead honor past kings and queens going back 65 years. We introduced the court of 2020 as well as high school students representing 11 ladies in waiting and six troubadours.”
Andalusia’s court is patterned after a masked Mardi Gras ball where the identity of the king and queen are held in confidence until the night of the ball, usually the third or fourth week of January. Maids and dukes are identified in the spring, and costuming and invites are set by June or July.
Because of its abbreviated format, this year’s ball was also less formal than in years past. “This was the first year men were not required to wear tuxedos and white gloves and the “no coats off” rule was excused. Next year it will be reinstated,” Barras points out.
The Andalusia ball is known for its formality and elaborate, historically-based themes and costuming. Andalusia’s founder and captain Edwin Ashy (a friend of Barras’) was a known historian who enjoyed delving into researching a theme for every ball, usually centered around the real-life story of a royal family or couple from another country that visited America. Barras, who helped Ashy with the research, has continued to do so since Ashy’s death in 2012. Drawing on the 2020 ball with its “Roaring ‘20s” costumes as example, Barras says, “In my research, usually done March through May, I came across an early king and queen of Belgium who visited New York during the 1920s, so the theme was The Great Gatsby. The themes have covered the royalty of Germany, Austria, Russia, South America and Hawaii – among others.”
Usually a month after the ball, the board meets for a postpartum evaluation. A spring crawfish boil brings members together for an update on the theme. During the summer, Barras finalizes maids, dukes, the king and queen. He sends out communication to members for applicants of troubadours, ladies in waiting, pages to the king and train bearers for the queen. “These children may one day be kings and queens down the road,” says Barras whose goal is keeping the Mardi Gras tradition alive. Near September, the board begins coordinating the set design of the ballroom’s stage, shortly followed by its construction and painting. That also begins the busy time of year at the Iberia Parish Assessor’s office.
While the 2022 ball has passed, the Krewes of Andalusia and Iberians, along with other krewes that are part of The Bayou Mardi Gras Association parade will roll down New Iberia’s Main Street on February 5 at 6 p.m.
And then, it’s back to planning next year’s ball and parade. With Mardi Gras scheduled earlier next year, on February 21, Barras and other members of Andalusia will begin planning as early as this month and next, while he balances two of his favorite community services.
What Floats His Float
~ Favorite King Cake: Bavarian Cream
~ Little-Known Talent: Designing and constructing stage sets
~ Favorite Pastimes: Season ticket holder to LSU baseball and football games, enjoys cooking & gardening
~ Go-to Vacation Spot: Destin, FL