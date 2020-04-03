Take a tour of the Bayard’s Main St. home

Jason Bayard answers questions about he and his wife Helen’s new (to them) Main Street abode.
When did you move in?
Halloween night of 2019.
Why Main Street?
Well, New Iberia is my favorite place in the world, and Main Street is the best street in the world. I’ve always wanted to live on Main. Helen and I both work on Main Street, and I work in two locations. Helen’s parents also live around the corner from us. It’s the perfect location!
How did you come to purchase this house?
Well, I’ve had my eye on it for years. The previous owner got to know me well when I kept asking my buddy, Paul, who was also his neighbor, to tell him that if he was ever looking to sell, to keep me in mind before listing. Last summer I noticed on Facebook that he was looking into moving away, and I knew it was my chance. In August, he decided to move, and we closed the deal and moved in on Halloween. Helen didn’t know anything about this, and all of our other options fell flat. She was really excited about moving here, though. She wanted to live in the country, but this house has a huge yard and an acre of land, and it definitely provides us both with what we wanted. Now she can raise her chickens with a big yard, and I can be in the area I’ve always wanted.
Were any renovations needed for this home?
The previous owner renovated the whole house except for one room over the course of 27 years. They were big fans of this historic house, and so they wanted to keep it alive. Well, they did a fantastic job! The original house was built in 1895. Somehow, a few years after that it burned. The house was rebuilt in 1913, and was in good condition. Around the 1950’s, there was an add-on that included the kitchen and two bedrooms. There are 14 rooms in here with 8-12 ft. ceilings. We have a whole lot of space for us and our two youngest kids.
What’s your favorite space in your home?
Well, we have a study that is super interesting. It has an octagonal shape with bookcases, and it is probably one of the most interesting rooms I’ve seen before. The ceiling is painted a blended gold, and the walls have an interesting color. When we moved in, we thought the walls were green, but they’re actually a coffee brown. They seem to change colors from brown to purple to green, depending on the angel you’re looking at. It has to be my favorite part of this house, besides the workshop and the antique furniture that the previous owner left us with.