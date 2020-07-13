Take a tour of one-of-a-kind sculpture garden

There are art walks and there are nature walks, and there is a combination of both in the making in Acadiana that will change your idea of artistic expression, a place where the element of surprise meets an appreciation for nature.
Located between Cecilia and Arnaudville, Atelier de la Nature (nature’s workshop) is Louisiana’s
first nature-based education and sculpture garden owned by Brandon Ballengée, Ph.D. and
his wife Aurore, a French chef and sustainable food educator.
Four years ago, the couple moved to Acadiana from New York City and purchased nine acres of
abandoned soybean fields. Ballengée, with a PhD in biology, has longed desired to create
a nature reserve and an eco-campus, complete with guided nature walks, workshops and art
and science educational programs for visitors.
It was also intended that the property be restored to look as it did when the Europeans first arrived, with lowland hardwood forests and Cajun prairieland. To that end, Dr. Ballengée has begun the arduous task of revitalizing the soil and, with the help of volunteers and cub scouts, has planted over 1,000 young trees: oak, red cedar, cypress, red mulberry, wild persimmon and sugarberry. Three acres of prairie grass seeds have also been sown. A pond is newly stock with choupique and about a half dozen varieties each of brim and garfish. All this sets the stage for the nature reserve.
The latest calling card for Atelier a la Nature is the nature art sculpture park situated on an additional 16 acres of wooded property the Ballengées purchased at the end of last year.
The sculptures, like the giant bird’s nest created by Ballengée, will be made of only natural materials so that they blend with the landscape and eventually decompose and become part of nature once again. “It speaks of the way nature works - kind of poetic the way it returns to itself,” he says.
The artist and biologist is internationally known for his eco-friendly art installations at outdoor sculpture gardens around the world including Korea, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, England and Germany. With his contacts in the art world, he has reached out to artists in the U.S. and in other countries to create outdoor sculptures and installations at Atelier de la Nature.
In January, Lafayette-based artist Marla Kristicevich began installation of the first art habitat titled Natura Altare (nature altar,) made of recycled Christmas trees. Volunteers and scouts helped in deconstructing the trees and collecting other natural materials, as artists are encouraged to collaborate with the community. Situated next to the pond, the sculpture is a visual metaphor for the sacred place of nature. It is intended to be a place of reflection, restoration, and regeneration where visitors can sit and ponder.
The idea of making biodegradable sculptures is especially appealing to Dr. Ballengée because he says, “I always thought it was a great way to get people outside and inspired about the
special nature around us.”
Jacqueline Cochran, communications and marketing director for NUNU Arts and Culture Collective in Arnaudville, a fiscal partner that obtains grants for Atelier through its non-for-profit status, sees the sculpture garden as a tourism draw that will bring economic development and interest to the area. “It will help to further the understanding of the value of what we have in our own backyard of environmental interest and will bring an appreciation for our own ecology,” she says.
Atelier de la Nature is a family’s answer to learning about art while communing with nature.
The Ballengée’s are leading families into the great outdoors while creatively inspiring them to
become good stewards of the environment.
And, if Albert Einstein was on to something when he suggested, “Look deep into nature and then you will understand everything better,” then there is no better time than now for a walk at Atelier de la Nature.
Atelier de la Nature is free for the viewing; for the latest updates on visitation, send them an email to info@atelierdelanature.com