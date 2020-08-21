Quantcast

Take a tour of a Louisiana lodge that looks straight out of Colorado

Home Style

Rustic Lodge Getaway

2114 Sugar Mill Road, New Iberia

Listed by Nikki Wilson

Bedrooms & Baths: Three bedrooms and three and a half baths

Square Footage: 3, 126

Kitchen: This charming kitchen is spacious for family and friends to gather. The granite and quartzite counters add the perfect finishing touches to the space.

The views: Step outside to the wraparound porch overlooking over 20 acres of land

Outdoor Space: Greenhouse, walking trails and a beautiful walk to Bayou Teche

School: Daspit Elementary School, Belle Place Middle School, Westgate High School

Must see feature: The pergola on the back patio is covered with vines. This area is ideal for relaxing and entertaining.

Extra Space: Upstairs there is a quiet section, perfect for an office space.

Price: $699,900

