Take a tour of a Louisiana lodge that looks straight out of Colorado

Rustic Lodge Getaway
2114 Sugar Mill Road, New Iberia
Listed by Nikki Wilson
Bedrooms & Baths: Three bedrooms and three and a half baths
Square Footage: 3, 126
Kitchen: This charming kitchen is spacious for family and friends to gather. The granite and quartzite counters add the perfect finishing touches to the space.
The views: Step outside to the wraparound porch overlooking over 20 acres of land
Outdoor Space: Greenhouse, walking trails and a beautiful walk to Bayou Teche
School: Daspit Elementary School, Belle Place Middle School, Westgate High School
Must see feature: The pergola on the back patio is covered with vines. This area is ideal for relaxing and entertaining.
Extra Space: Upstairs there is a quiet section, perfect for an office space.
Price: $699,900