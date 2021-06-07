Take a look inside this waterfront home on 1.7 acres of land that could be your next home!

Built to Last: Waterfront Home on 1.7 Acres
4611 Loreauville Road, New Iberia - Rebekah McGee, McGeeScott Realty
Bedrooms & Baths: 4 bedrooms & 4 + ½ baths
Square Footage: 4,146 sq. ft.
Lot Size: 1.7 acres
Property: Beautiful, sprawling property along the banks of the Bayou Teche (already bulkheaded).
Spotlight Feature: Downstairs you will find a spacious master bedroom and bath, the guest suite with an ensuite bathroom and a game room/office area with lots of built-ins and storage galore!
Outdoor Entertaining: The large, covered back patio has ample seating and an area for an outdoor kitchen. Change into your bathing suit in the outdoor bathroom and take a dip in the inground pool.
Bonus Feature: Mechanical lift in the garage to lift all of your storage items into the attic with ease.
Price: $560,000