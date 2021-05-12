Quantcast

Take a look inside this 4 BR/4 Ba custom home with gorgeous hardwood floors, ceiling beams, wood burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Large Family Home on Waterfront Lot

3414 Northside Road, New Iberia

Listed by: Debbie Inzerella Breaux, Caffery Real Estate, Inc., 337-519-2498

Bedrooms & Baths: 4 bedrooms & 4 + ½ baths

Square Footage: 5,641 sq. ft.

Lot Size: 3 to 5.99 acres

Property: Tranquil, sloped property with mature trees on the banks of Bayou Teche

Spotlight Feature: Huge family room with hardwood floors, ceiling beams, wood burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking property

Outdoor Entertaining: Covered carport, porches and balcony

Bonus Features: Large, separate multi-use building with backyard access

Price: $560,000

