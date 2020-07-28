Quantcast

Take a look around this Teche Side Tudor

A fairy tale home

524 W. Main Street

Listed by Rachel North

Bedrooms and baths: 3 bedrooms and 2 full-sized baths

Square footage: 2,360

Kitchen: This quaint kitchen is fit for family. The space includes an abundance of natural lighting and an open concept. The saturated walls and the wooden cabinets creates a warm glow throughout the space.

In the Details: This 1929 Tudor home has been completely upgraded, with fun, popping colors, original hardwood floors and a fireplace.

The views: This center-city home is located on a 10,000 sqft lot on Main Street.

Schools: North Street Elementary, Anderson Middle School, New Iberia Senior High School.

Price: $179,900

