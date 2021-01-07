Take a look around New Iberia's newest vintage and thrift shop

Bird On The Bayou
We uncovered what makes this local craft and vintage market a unique spot.
120 East Main Street
About the owner, Danette Bird : I have been wanting to reopen a store since the closing of A Birds Nest 27 years ago. All 5 of my children are now grown and the baby graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in December. So, this was the time to open Bird on the Bayou Craft and Vintage Market.
Behind the name: Well my last name is Bird. Someone suggested Bird on the Teche, and that’s where Bird on the Bayou Craft and Vintage Market came from.
Why Main? We have been on Main Street since Nov. 1 2020. I found the perfect building for the type of store we are on Main Street.
What to expect: Bird said she has over 35 vendors in the store. Her vendors offer a large variety of products from art work, woodworking, blacksmith work, jewelry, vintage items, antiques and much more!
Why is Bird on the Bayou so unique to New Iberia? There are not many stores of this type in New Iberia. The store gives customers a local place to shop for unique items. Bird’s store is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m.
