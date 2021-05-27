Still not quite ready to board a plane with the kids? Plan the perfect staycation instead.

Restrictions are continuing to lift in Acadiana, but some parents may still be a little hesitant to travel with kids. This summer may be the perfect time to put your creative thinking to the test and plan a unique staycation for the family that rivals any “real” vacation.
Staycations, like vacations, take lots of planning, so decide early what you’ll do on your adventure and take your time with the details. There are hundreds of possibilities, but if you get stuck, use one of these seven ideas to get you started:
Be a Tourist
Acadiana is packed with fun things to do, even if you live here. Explore some of the area’s top attractions (and those little-known places) from the perspective of a first-time visitor. Spend the night at home or, if you want to really feel like you’re on vacation, stay in a nearby vacation rental home or hotel. And definitely let the kids jump on the bed!
Attend Premiere Night
While you’re exploring some of Acadiana’s best places, ask the kids to take video footage of each other and of the scenery. Later put all the footage together and attend a premiere gala of your movie. Roll out the red carpet, don your sequins and bow ties, and mug for the paparazzi. Watch the movie you made then stay for the awards ceremony afterwards.
Eat at a Fine Restaurant
No vacation would be complete without a five-star experience at the best restaurant in town. With your supervision, have the kids choose a meal or one course and let them plan, cook and serve the rest of the family. Search Etsy for chef’s hats, so the kids can really get into the fun, and let them design their own menu and signs.
Go Camping
Dust off that old camping equipment and pitch a tent in your own yard. Set up a real campsite with everything from bug spray to binoculars. Borrow a firepit from the neighbor to improvise a campfire. Make s’mores, sing songs, stargaze and have a ghost story competition. If it rains, no problem – make a blanket fort over the entire living room!
Go International
Feeling like taking a transcontinental trip? Choose three countries, then hop in the car and visit a different restaurant for each course – maybe Italian for soup and salad, French for the main course, and Greek for dessert.
Compete in the Olympics
Set up your house and your back yard for an Olympic extravaganza! Plan a variety of games for all age groups and be sure to have the dramatic music queued up for the competitions (“Chariots of Fire” theme song, anyone?). Don’t forget to give out medals at the closing ceremonies.
Solve a Mystery
There’s nothing like going on vacation only to find out there’s been a crime and your kids are the only ones who can solve the mystery. There are plenty of paid subscriptions for online mysteries or, if you’re feeling especially creative, you can make one up yourself. (Colonel Mayonnaise did it in the kitchen with a spatula?)
Remember, this is a time to have fun with your kids and get super creative. With a little planning and a lot of enthusiasm, making memories this way can be some of the best times your family will have together!