Snowball? Sneaux Ball? Sno Cone? Doesn’t matter. Just go get one.

Ice Ice Baby
Creativity, color and fun are key ingredients in the delicious snowballs we found in towns across Acadiana this month. We made stops in Youngsville, Breaux Bridge, New Iberia and Lafayette to discover – when it comes to flavors, toppings, stuffings and combinations – the possibilities are virtually endless.
Shortline Caboose: Unicorn Extreme
Tucked away on an oak-shaded lot off Verot School Road in Youngsville sits Shortline Caboose, a popular snowball stand that resembles – you guessed it – a red caboose.
We couldn’t resist ordering the Unicorn Extreme, which looks and tastes exactly how it sounds: fun and yummy! Pink bubblegum and blue cotton candy snowball is paired with vanilla ice cream yogurt, pink and blue candy sprinkles, sour straws and whipped cream and served in a specially designed snowball cup. Need we say more?
Build Your Own: Snowball Factory
One of New Iberia’s best loved snowball joints, the Snowball Factory serves up a variety of options to curb your sweet tooth. Choose from 34 regular snowball flavors, 20 cream flavors and 23 toppings to build your own dessert. Opt for a stuffed snowball (with vanilla ice cream in the middle) or a “Frostbite,” which is blended with the ice cream flavor of your choice. We enjoyed a yellow cake batter snowball with two scoops of creamy
cheesecake, whipped cream and colored sprinkles. Delicious!
The Big Chill: Crazy Candy Cup
It’s impossible to believe there are any colors in the spectrum missing from this decadent dessert from The Big Chill in Breaux Bridge. A rainbow of syrup colors poured over shaved ice is topped generously with every kind of brightly colored candy you can imagine: gummy worms, sour straws, gummy bears, candy ribbons and sour patch kids, to name a few. Add to the fun a few rings of gummy life savers wrapped around a neon green straw, and you’ve got a winning treat!
Cajun Sno: Strawberry King Cake
Just off Johnston Street near Downtown Lafayette sits a small lavender building with
a huge reputation – and an ever-present, long line of eager customers waiting to order one of its famous, slushy “New Orleans Style” snowballs. We were Cajun Sno newbies, so making a choice here was no easy feat. We finally landed on a Strawberry King Cake: king cake- flavored snowball that is stuffed with vanilla ice cream and topped with pineapples, strawberries and whipped cream. At least we got some fruit in that day, right?