Simple recipe for the ultimate comfort food

It’s time to get those large pots out! Fall has arrived and not a moment too late. This month, the New Iberia Garden Club gives us yet another reason to bundle up with our soup bowls and enjoy the cooler weather. Formed in October of 1934, and now in its 85th anniversary, the club has carried on traditions since the very beginning of its formation. This recipe for delicious Corn and Crab Bisque, contributed by Kathy Fouquier, is featured in their latest cookbook "Les Jardins De Fleur Recettes de la Louisiane - The Flower Garden Recipes of Louisiana."
Photos by - Ashley E. Philen
Cooking Assistance - Harriet Boudreaux
Ingredients
½ Stick of Butter
1 Onion
1T Garlic, minced
3 cans - corn, cream-style
2 cans - corn, whole kernel
2 cans - evaporated milk
10 oz. milk
2 pts. Whipping cream
1c. Shrimp Stock
¼ t. Salt
¼ t. Cayenne Pepper
⅛ t. Black Pepper
To taste - hot sauce
2T. Cornstartch, mixed with 2T. Water
1lbs crabmeat
½ lbs Shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ c green onions, chopped
2T parsley, chopped
Tip: Boiled crabs have great seasoned crab meat! More seasoned flavor!
Step-by-Step Directions
Step 1. Melt Butter, Sauté onion add corn. Then stir and simmer for 3 minutes.
Step 2. Add evaporated milk, milk, whipping cream, garlic and all seasonings. Simmer 15 minutes
.
Step 3. Add cornstarch/water mixture, crabmeat, shrimp, green onions and parsley. Simmer 5 minutes.
Step 4. Watch carefully as this simmers. Stir frequently to avoid sticking or burning.