Simple recipe for the ultimate comfort food

From Scratch

Garden Club Bisque
It’s time to get those large pots out! Fall has arrived and not a moment too late. This month, the New Iberia Garden Club gives us yet another reason to bundle up with our soup bowls and enjoy the cooler weather. Formed in October of 1934, and now in its 85th anniversary, the club has carried on traditions since the very beginning of its formation. This recipe for delicious Corn and Crab Bisque, contributed by Kathy Fouquier, is featured in their latest cookbook "Les Jardins De Fleur Recettes de la Louisiane - The Flower Garden Recipes of Louisiana."

Photos by - Ashley E. Philen

Cooking Assistance - Harriet Boudreaux

Ingredients

½ Stick of Butter

1 Onion

1T Garlic, minced

3 cans - corn, cream-style

2 cans - corn, whole kernel

2 cans - evaporated milk

10 oz. milk

2 pts. Whipping cream

1c. Shrimp Stock

¼ t. Salt

¼ t. Cayenne Pepper

⅛ t. Black Pepper

To taste - hot sauce

2T. Cornstartch, mixed with 2T. Water

1lbs crabmeat

½ lbs Shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ c green onions, chopped

2T parsley, chopped

Tip: Boiled crabs have great seasoned crab meat! More seasoned flavor!

Step-by-Step Directions

Step 1. Melt Butter, Sauté onion add corn. Then stir and simmer for 3 minutes.

Step 2. Add evaporated milk, milk, whipping cream, garlic and all seasonings. Simmer 15 minutes

.

Step 3. Add cornstarch/water mixture, crabmeat, shrimp, green onions and parsley. Simmer 5 minutes.

Step 4. Watch carefully as this simmers. Stir frequently to avoid sticking or burning.

