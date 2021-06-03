She’s the force behind Boys & Girls Clubs of Iberia, and her enthusiasm is contagious.

If you see a group of kids from Boys & Girls Clubs (BGC) of Iberia laughing and learning about life, you’ll almost always see Club director Brianna Davis right in the middle. The New Iberia native attended BGC as a child and returned as a young adult to volunteer. It was then, she exclaims, “I fell in love with the place.”
With a three-tiered mission of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Character and Citizenship, BGC has become a way for Davis to help improve the parish she loves. “Working with the kids today means I get to help make my community better tomorrow,” she explains. “Boys & Girls Club gives me a unique opportunity to combat the issues I see in my local community, while helping kids identify and accomplish their goals.”
She is passionate about the kids who attend Club and about the need for a more unified approach to the issues that negatively affect her community. “I hope every kid in our club walks away understanding the importance of finding whatever it is they love and setting a smart goal to become better at it,” she says. “I would like to see more cohesive projects amongst community leaders. We have great, strong leadership, but things won’t change until we fully commit to working together to serve a common goal.”
In addition to her favorite part of working with the kids (making learning fun, especially with their edible STEM activities), the most meaningful BGC program for Davis is a teen panel, which not only teaches the kids how to identify their needs, but also results in a host of new services. For example, in response to the kids’ request for more tangible skills, Davis says, “Now we are helping more teens have healthy conversations about their futures, we started a paid Junior Staff program, and we assist them in finding jobs.”
Davis has two children of her own and likes to stay involved in community groups, like the 16th Judicial Children and Youth Planning Board, Leadership Iberia, and Kiwanis Club. “But,” she says, “I’m always looking for other volunteer opportunities.”