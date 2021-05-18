She’s part writer, part Insta-whiz. Meet our own Alexis Captain Marino.

Since October 2020, Alexis Captain Marino has been writing features for Acadiana Lifestyle and keeping our Instagram followers connected with our images and stories. When she’s not writing, Alexis likes to work out, experiment in the kitchen with healthy recipes and try new wines. Although she hopes to one day write a children’s or young adult novel, she loves writing about others. “I am so grateful to be in contact with some of the most aspirational and just cool people who contribute to the community in their own ways.” The freelance writer is mother to an active toddler and has one on the way, but that doesn’t slow her down. She and her husband Joseph like to keep a jam-packed calendar. “I can’t sit still!” she admits. When asked what her personal hashtag should be, she replies, “#whatarewedoingtoday.”
Meet a Contributor