She’s a celebrated artist and she’s doing her part to preserve Cajun culture.

Melissa Bonin
It’s evident in Melissa Bonin’s ethereal paintings of moss-draped oaks and winding bayous just how much she loves the land and waterways of Acadiana. The professional artist has studied and exhibited her work throughout the U.S. and abroad. She taught art to the underprivileged and mentored the gifted and talented. She was the first woman to exhibit art and present poetry at the 2019 Acadian World Congress in Canada. And she was the official mansion artist for Governor Kathleen Blanco.
Bonin’s deep connection with Acadiana also manifests in her lifelong work to preserve French language and culture in Louisiana. She has been particularly active with Alliance Française, Feux Follets (a literary and artistic review published in French by University of Louisiana), La Table Française, and the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana. She is currently working on a bi lingual (French/ English) compilation of her artwork, poetry and essays.
“I’d like to see cultural bridges built between parishes, instead of competition between areas,” she says. “Acadiana is unique and has much to offer to the world. If the parishes within the region unite and form a cohesive vision, then the whole area could be more culturally vibrant, connected, and have more to offer.”
Her commitment to Acadiana also includes work with Hilliard Art Museum, Acadiana Center for the Arts, The Humane Society, C.J. Jung Society, The Innocence Project, A Festival of Words, Atchafalaya National Heritage Area, and Friends of the Humanities. Bonin hopes to see the role and contributions of women in Acadiana valued even more in the coming years. She explains, “For a long time, Acadiana has sent ambassadors from our area to represent us throughout the world. In the past, our food, art, literature and culture have mostly been represented by men.”
In the meantime Bonin looks forward to presenting two paintings and reading her poetry, along with poet Darrell Bourque, at an exhibition in July dedicated to Evangeline. “I have been told that she was the first female heroine to appear in all of Western Epic Poetry. Brava les femmes acadiennes,” she exclaims.