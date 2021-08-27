Quantcast

Raise a glass and celebrate

Raise your glass to these 4 cocktails.

Toast of the Town

Cheers to Bubbles!

Toasting the bride and groom, or a new house, or retirement, or just about anything can be traced back to nearly every culture in recorded history. And we can all agree, bubbles make everything more festive! So raise your glass – of champs, spritzer or sparkling whatever – and make a toast with one of these four bubbly cocktails from some of Acadiana’s favorite restaurants.

POUR Restaurant & Bar

STRAWBERRY BASIL

FRENCH

POUR Restaurant & Bar at Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville opened in 2019 has since expanded to double its space. On a busy Thursday night, the staff of skilled, friendly bar- tenders was on hand to craft its Strawberry Basil French: strawberry-infused Gentilly Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and a splash of sparkling water. Garnished with a fresh basil leaf and single lemon rind spiral, this citrusy cocktail is served in a champagne flute. Cheers!

Social Southern Table & Bar

APEROL SPRITZ

Social Southern in Lafayette never disappoints with its unique twists on traditional dishes and its craft cocktails. We enjoyed a bubbly drink that gets its reddish-orange color from Aperol (an Italian bitters apéritif made from gentian, rhubarb, cinchona, and bitter and sweet oranges). Add to that some Poema Brüt (house champagne), sparkling water, and an orange slice for garnish, and you’ve got a delicious Aperol Spritz!

Misfits Dine & Drink

BELLINI

Despite opening a year ago amid pandemic woes, Misfits in Broussard has earned

an enthusiastic fan base of regular patrons. Our need for something bubbly from behind the bar was answered with a classic Italian cocktail: the Bellini. Pureed peaches are poured into a champagne flute and topped with your choice of sparkling wine. A garnish of oranges and cherries puts the finishing touch on this refreshing, sweet cocktail.

Preservation Bar & Grill

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

How can something this simple be so delicious and fun? Preservation on New Iberia’s Main Street has earned a loyal following in the nearly 18 months since moving to its current location. Known for a highly curated, locally sourced menu and clever cocktail list, the restaurant offers this twist to the traditional glass of bubbly. The Call Me By Your Name combines chilled prosecco and an up-turned fruit popsicle to deliver something worth toasting!

