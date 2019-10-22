Q&A with a local style icon

We turned to Facebook to ask for nominations for your favorite local style icons. People within the community who are always impeccably dressed and showcase a style all of their own.
Elaine Lois Starks
1) Describe your style in three words
Bold, colorful and glamorous
2) When did fashion become important to you?
As a little girl. When I was young, my mother bought me Shirley Temple like dresses and I wanted to wear them to play outside. As soon as my mother would turn around I would sneak my freshly ironed dress on and run outside to play.
3) Who is your celebrity fashion inspiration?
Nicole Kidman. She always looks so poised and beautiful.
4) Who is your real-life fashion inspiration?
My mother. My mother, Sybil Beatrice, was a tall beautiful woman. She had classic beauty. She would wear a classy suit with all matching accessories. I remember seeing her all dressed up and thinking how pretty she was and I couldn’t wait to be just like her.
5) How does Louisiana culture influence your style?
Because of the heat and humidity I always turn to my favorite white linen dresses.
6) What is your biggest fashion tip?
Bright lipstick. You will never see me without my bright lipstick. It finishes the look.
7) What is your favorite accessory?
Earrings, necklaces, scarves, shoes and purses. If I had to pick one, I would choose shoes.