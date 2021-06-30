Preservation’s Rebecca Holleman shares her Shrimp and Tasso Cacio e Pepe recipe with readers.

Shrimp & Tasso Cacio e Pepe
When Chef Rebecca Holleman of Preservation Bar & Grill offered to share one of her favorite recipes with us, we couldn’t wait to share it with our readers. Chef prepares this traditional Roman dish with two additional ingredients that pack a flavorful punch. Enjoy!
INGREDIENTS
- 5 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 oz extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tbsp diced tasso
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 3 oz white wine
- 1/2 cup cream
- 1/4 cup spinach
- 1/8 cup sundried tomatoes
- 1 tbsp parmesan cheese + 1 additional tbsp for garnish
- 6 oz fettuccine pasta, cooked
STEP-BY-STEP DIRECTIONS
Step 1. Season raw shrimp as desired. In a medium sauté pan, heat extra virgin olive oil on medium high heat. Once oil is hot, carefully lay shrimp down to sear. Cook until a slight pink color appears and flip to the other side.
Step 2. Add Tasso and garlic "to sweat" (until slightly tender and translucent). Deglaze with white wine and cook "to au sec" (almost dry). Once white wine is cooked down, add cream, parmesan, spinach and tomatoes. Cook down until liquid is reduced by half.
Step 3. Cook pasta according to directions. Remove and strain off excess water. Add pasta to sauce and toss with salt and pepper. Serve in a small bowl and garnish with parmesan cheese.