Photographer Lauren Burke has been making quite a contribution to Acadiana Lifestyle.

Readers were introduced to one of our newest Acadiana Lifestyle contributors in May 2021, when her photos of our Bright From the Start kids donned the pages and cover of the issue. This month Burke provided the photography for our Women Making a Difference Feature. The owner of Lauren Burke Photography is also a wife and mom to “two precious boys,” ages 4 and 3. She says, “When I take photos, I’m inspired mostly by my clients. Their trust in me and their reactions once they receive their photos pushes me to work harder and always strive to be better.”
The former dance teacher still loves music and dancing, and also says she loves to fish. What she enjoys most about Acadiana is “the close-knit feel from the people in the community and how hard they work to better their areas for the people who live there.”