Peace, Love & Smoke share his recipe for Hippie Havarti

Jay Florsheim’s business is Peace, Love & Smoke. He says the business began on his patio in June and it has escalated quickly. Originally, Florsheim was just smoking cheese, nuts and spices, but added on some tasty marinated cheeses, too. Every Saturday morning he sells smoked Gouda, cheddar, pepper jack and habanero cheddar at the Teche Area Festival & Farmers Market in downtown New Iberia from 7-11 a.m. Peace, Love & Smoke also has smoked pecans, cashews and mixed nuts, plus smoked sea salt and paprika. The tie-dyed theme is in honor of the coolest hippie dude that ever lived, Florsheim’s dad, Papa Flo.
Ingredients
Havarti and Cabernet Sauvignon
Chef’s Note: According to Florsheim, it is important to start with a good brand of Havarti and a good wine. He prefers Cabernet because it coats the cheese the best and adds a deeper flavor.
Step-By-Step Directions:
Step 1: Find an airtight container, lay the cheese down and pour the wine until it just covers the top. Cover and place in the fridge.
Step 2: Flip after 3 or 4 days.
Step 3: After about a week, it should be ready. The color will be consistent all around.
Step 4: Dry on rack for a few hours and enjoy!