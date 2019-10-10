Our favorite local bakeries

Sharpen up that sweet tooth and prepare yourself for all the lovely treats that these bakeries have to offer. Fall into this compilation of cookies, cakes and treats from the Acadiana region. Whether it’s your birthday, Halloween or you’re just celebrating you, you can’t go wrong at any of these local bakeries.
It’s the Sweets
Keller’s
Located in Downtown Lafayette, Keller’s insane amount of cookies require taste tests all of their own. From jelly-filled wonders to chocolate sandtarts, Keller’s should not be missed. The original Keller’s family came to America as bakers from France and opened their first bakery in Abbeville in 1895. From New Orleans to Opelousas, Eunice and Crowley, Keller’s has been a staple for the Acadiana region. Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy the history of these sweet treats.
Indulge
Lafayette’s first dessert-only cafe, Indulge’s treats sound just like the name, a sweet indulgence. Complete with a top of the line espresso bar and lovely scenery, Indulge can top off any River Ranch shopping trip with candied goodness. Quiet and serene, Indulgence is just the place to get a little relaxation in. Complete with fine chocolates and Blue Bell Homemade ice cream, give yourself a little indulgence as you’ve never had before.
Guidry’s Cake Shop, Inc.
“Satisfying your sweet tooth since 1976,” Guidry’s Cake Shop, Inc. receives high social media praise from customers for both taste and appearance. Also known for their philanthropy, Guidry’s Cake Shop, Inc. has donated a portion of each cupcake sold to homeless animals in Iberia Parish in the past. Eating cupcakes while giving to homeless animals? That’s a win, win for both you and the furry little animals Guidry’s Cake Shop, Inc helps.
Lunch Rush
Pouparts
After working in Paris as a pastry chef Francois Poupart moved to Louisiana in 1965 with his wife. His son, Patrick Poupart, still works with him each day at the bakery in town. Though hailed for their King Cakes and other sweet treats, you don’t need a sweet tooth to savor some of the treats here. Serving delicious corn and crab bisque and loaves of fresh bread, Pouparts makes for a great stop for any fall lunch.
A Spot for Tea, An Acadian Tea Room
A Spot for Tea, An Acadian Tea Room evokes an Alice in Wonderland sense of whimsy. With amazing tea, yummy salads and absolutely to-die-for cakes, it’s a spot not to miss. This is not the first Tea Room rodeo for the Romero husband and wife owners. These two are in it to win it. With fun events all throughout the month and a new partnership with Envision da Berry, you can pop in in the evening as well!
Twins
Two words. Chicken sandwich. Though Popeye’s is getting all of the attention Acadiana has its own hometown chicken sandwich heroes in Twins. Their beautiful bakeries hide an amazing chicken treat. Far enough from UL Lafayette to avoid the hustle and bustle of campus, Twins is a perfect spot to eat a quick bite and take a few cake balls with you. Don’t miss out on the boudin king cake either!
A little bit of everything
Fudge-It
Who doesn’t love a delicious cheesecake? Fudge-It offers eight different flavors of cheesecake along with their usual amazing treats. Debuting a lovely candy-corn topped cupcake just in time for October with pumpkin cake and cinnamon frosting. Located in the heart of New Iberia, Fudge-It is the perfect place to stop after taking a stroll down Main Street. Looking to beat the heat? Try a bit of their gelato as well!
Meche’s Donut King
It’s hard to think about sweet treats without thinking of Meche’s. With hot, glazed donuts ready every day at 4 a.m. - 10 a.m., it’s hard to resist these delectable desserts. With new locations opening around the Acadiana area, there’s never been a better time to pop in and grab a dozen (or a few) of these lovelies for your family, or to be the hero of the office. Whether it’s a dozen glazed, chocolate or some crazy mixture of your imagination, you can’t go wrong.
Gambino’s
Growing out of New Orleans, Gambino’s has made its impact on the Lafayette area by jumping headfirst into the king cake race. Though hailed as one of the best king cakes in the city, Gambino’s designer cakes could make any mouth water with delight. Also serving specialty treats, French bread and olive salad Gambino’s is hard to pass up. With locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, there’s bound to be a bakery near you.