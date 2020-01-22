Our 5 fav healthy snacks

The New Year is upon us! While we're all thinking of our resolutions to enter into the new decade eating healthier is never a bad resolution to add on to your life! This month check out a few locally made items to add to your better eating habits.
Melon Magic, Big Easy Kombucha, $2.99, www.bigeasybucha.com
Fiesta Farm Fresh Salsa, 2 Sisters Salsa, $3.99, www.2sisterssalsa.com
Long Grain Brown Rice, Cajun Country, $2-4, www.cajuncountryrice.com
Lemon-Lime Sports Drink,Hydra-Guard Recharge, $1.99, www.drinkhydraguard.com
Cane Fire Pork Jerky, Cousins Smokehouse, $7.99, www.cousinssmokehouse.com