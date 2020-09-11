Our 4 favorite spots for Bloody Marys

Ready to sip on a delicious cocktail suitable for any hour of the day? Try out everyone’s favorite September refreshment! We discovered some of the best Bloody Marys in the Acadiana area. Go by any of these locations and cheers to your new favorite drink spot!
Doyle’s Drive Thru Daiquiris: Bloody Mary with the Fixins
Want to grab drinks with the girls or add a new drive thru location to pick up a cocktail to your list? Doyle’s Drive Thru Daiquiris in New Iberia is the place to be. Bloody Mary with the Fixins is crafted with Crown Russe Vodka, Zing Zang, lemon, lime, Tabasco, olives, spicy beans, pickled okra, asparagus and Worcestershire Sauce. This Bloody Mary is a show stopper and is available frozen as well for just a dollar more! Drive thru to pick up the drink of the season your friends will thank you for telling them about!
Quarter Tavern: Bloody Mary
New Iberia has some of the best drinks around, so it is no surprise we found this local hot spot! Quarter Tavern is known for their tasty drinks and we couldn’t wait to dive into what makes their Bloody Mary one-of-a-kind. Quarter Tavern’s Bloody Mary has a Zing Zang Mix with your choice of vodka and is garnished with okra, string beans, olives, pickles and asparagus! Additionally, the glass is rimmed with “La Cajun Gold” to add a uniqueness. To make things better, if you want a Tennessee Mary, add Jack Daniels!
Bonefish Grill: Bloody Mary
Do you love appetizing food for anytime of the day? We have a great choice for you, a Bloody Mary from Bonefish Grill! A Bonefish Grill Bloody Mary has Reyka Vodka, A1 sauce, a Bloody Mary Mix and to spice things up Tabasco. Additionally, the cocktail comes with a lemon, lime and olives! Bonefish Grill is a wonderful restaurant in Lafayette for friends and family to grab a bite and taste the drink we are obsessed with!
Bon Temps Grill: Bloody Mary
Not only is Bon Temps Grill in Lafayette known for their fantastic Cajun food, they also have drinks! A Bon Temps Bloody Mary is packed with plenty of flavor! The drink includes Tito’s Vodka, their in house Zing Zang Mix, black pepper, olive juice, pickle juice, lemon juice and perfectly topped off with olives and green beans. The Bloody Mary at Bon Temps Grill is a burst of flavor and will leave you wanting more! Be sure to stop by for $3 Bloody Marys all day Saturday and Sunday!