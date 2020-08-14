Our 4 favorite snowballs from around Acadiana

Toast of the Town | Summer Freeze
Cool off in 4 stops
It is no secret that Louisiana summer days are one thing, hot! Luckily, these icy treats are the best way to beat the August heat. We tracked down the best snow cone and snowball stands the entire family will love. Don’t miss out on the must have specials of the season!
Shortline Caboose: The Sour Rainbow Extreme Snowball
Looking for the perfect blend of sweetness? Try The Sour Rainbow Extreme Snowball in Youngsville! Oozing with cherry, banana and blue raspberry flavors, stuffed with vanilla ice cream, and finished off with a sour spray, this snowball is one of a kind. Desired amongst customers, The Sour Rainbow Extreme Snowball is also garnished with whipped cream, nerd candy and sour extreme rainbow candy!
Snowball Factory: Rainbow Snowball
In need of a yummy and bright snowball for the kids? Ready to try a sip of one of the most sought-after drinks? Visit the Snowball Factory in New Iberia! Not only can you grab a bite here, but try out the Rainbow Snowball. This popular snowball is incorporated with strawberry and bubblegum flavors. In addition, there is a surprise, a yellow colored ice cream flavor down the middle!
Cool Scene: Cool-Fusion
Borden’s is a well-known name in the Acadiana area, so having the famous, creamy vanilla ice cream in a snowball is irresistible! For a limited time, Cool Scene in New Iberia provides the mouthwatering Cool-Fusion. Not only is it combined with Borden’s and a snowball flavored ice cream, but can be topped off with one of the many snowball flavors of your choice! This Cool-Fusion was decorated with a root beer flavor and will satisfy your taste buds.
Murph’s Olde Tyme Snowball Stand: Rainbow Snowball
Strawberry, blue bubblegum and ice cream flavors sound intriguing? Well, not only is Olde Tyme Grocery a staple for their delicious po boys, but they also have a snowball stand! Murph’s Olde Tyme Snowball Stand is another representative of why Lafayette is unique. Stop by and see what the buzz is about!