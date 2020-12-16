Our 4 favorite eggnogs

We are now weeks away from Christmas, so we decided to give our readers a gift - 4 places to grab a timeless holiday drink! All of these coffee places are well-known and fan favorites around the community. Don’t miss out on the speciality drink of the season, all locations are open inside and for takeout orders!
Jet Coffee: Caramel Eggnog Latte w/ Cinnamon sprinkles
Does a Caramel Eggnog Latte w/ Cinnamon sprinkles sound good to you? It does to us and we are excited to share one of our absolute favorite drinks to start off December! This delicious beverage has espresso, eggnog, caramel and cinnamon sprinkled on top. Jet Coffee is known for their popular drinks, so make sure to grab this one iced, hot or as a signature freeze. Jet Coffee is currently located in Lafayette and will expand to Broussard! Make sure to stay updated on Jet Coffee and stop by to see why locals are obsessed with their coffee!
PJ’s Coffee: Iced Eggnog Latte
If you were to ask us what coffee places we have on our must-have list, PJ’s Coffee is one of them! We were told all about what makes the Iced Eggnog Latte irresistible and can’t wait to share with everyone! According to the coffee experts at PJ’s, this latte has their espresso and eggnog over ice with a sprinkle of cinnamon, what can be better than that! The coffee house has a drive-thru and a beautiful indoor area to order your coffee. You have to grab your friends and take them to PJ’s to get the full experience in Lafayette!
Jammin’ Java: Eggnog Frappe
Stop by Jammin’ Java on Verot to enjoy this fabulous specialty coffee and ice cream place! Jammin’ Java is our new favorite spot that serves a variety of items such as shakes, sundaes, pulled pork tacos, multiple sandwiches to choose from and of course, an eggnog frappe. What makes Jammin’ Java’s Eggnog Frappe a stand out is their ingredients! The frappe has Louisiana roasted espresso, eggnog, their frappe powder, ice and cinnamon. Have it your way and ask for it iced, hot or frozen! Take our word for it and visit Jammin’ Java today!
Pete’s: Eggnog Cocktail
This locally-owned restaurant is serving eggnog on another level! Pete’s in Lafayette whipped up their amazing Eggnog Cocktail for us with bourbon, eggnog, whipped cream and cinnamon dust! To top things off the cocktail is only $6 and is highly recommended. Pete’s provides a wide menu of cocktails, food and is the place to be to watch your favorite team score a touchdown! This sports bar is also family-friendly. An upcoming event for Pete’s is Saints & Santa on Sunday, Dec.6 where the kids can meet Santa and the family can stay to watch the Saints game!