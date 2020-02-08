Quantcast

One bride shares the best advice she received

Emily Pellerin Baron

Emily Pellerin Barron

Vendor Shoutouts

Hair and Makeup: Krislyn Williams

DJ: Digital Music Services

Catering: Antique Roseville

Photography: Candis Durand

Videography: Cinematic Moments, Mattlan Ladner

Wedding cake and groom’s cake: Fudge It

Florist: Table Arrangements: Antique Roseville

Bouquets: Sabrina Giroir

Did any vendor stand out on your wedding day?

On the wedding day, Mrs. Linda Freyou from Antique Roseville really went above and beyond to make sure everything was handled. I did not have to worry about the venue being ready at all! She cooked all of the food, which was amazing, made all the table arrangements, and was the day of coordinator making sure we were all in place for the ceremony. Mrs. Candis also did a wonderful job with the pictures. She captured every special moment I could ask for.

What was your most memorable moment?

Our most memorable moment was when we went to light the unity candle, the lighter did not make it onto the table. My husband pulled out a very old lighter from his pocket that was really just for show. (He didn’t even mean to have it in his pocket) After trying a few times, it finally made the smallest flame you’d ever seen, but it was enough to light the candle and the crisis was averted!

What is the best advice you received for planning your wedding?

The best advice I received for planning the wedding was to not stress about too many minor details. Simple is sometimes more. Enjoy the moments with family, because the day of the wedding flies by after months of planning.

