One bride shares the best advice she received

Emily Pellerin Barron
Vendor Shoutouts
Hair and Makeup: Krislyn Williams
DJ: Digital Music Services
Catering: Antique Roseville
Photography: Candis Durand
Videography: Cinematic Moments, Mattlan Ladner
Wedding cake and groom’s cake: Fudge It
Florist: Table Arrangements: Antique Roseville
Bouquets: Sabrina Giroir
Did any vendor stand out on your wedding day?
On the wedding day, Mrs. Linda Freyou from Antique Roseville really went above and beyond to make sure everything was handled. I did not have to worry about the venue being ready at all! She cooked all of the food, which was amazing, made all the table arrangements, and was the day of coordinator making sure we were all in place for the ceremony. Mrs. Candis also did a wonderful job with the pictures. She captured every special moment I could ask for.
What was your most memorable moment?
Our most memorable moment was when we went to light the unity candle, the lighter did not make it onto the table. My husband pulled out a very old lighter from his pocket that was really just for show. (He didn’t even mean to have it in his pocket) After trying a few times, it finally made the smallest flame you’d ever seen, but it was enough to light the candle and the crisis was averted!
What is the best advice you received for planning your wedding?
The best advice I received for planning the wedding was to not stress about too many minor details. Simple is sometimes more. Enjoy the moments with family, because the day of the wedding flies by after months of planning.