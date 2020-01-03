Note from the editor on the beauty of getting lost in Acadiana

“Does sugar cane have WiFi?” That was the title of a column I wrote a little over a year ago. At that time, it was something that I had asked myself in my car more than once...well, more than twice. Interviews for stories would often lead me down back roads surrounded by sugar cane. The only thing more faint than my cell reception was my idea of where I was going. I began to realize that the harder it was to find on GPS, the more rewarding it was when I finally arrived.
This was usually the case for me every December as I conducted interviews for January’s Most Interesting People feature. Sitting in the living rooms, kitchens and on front porches of people who had only minutes before been complete strangers and having them share their life stories with me was always an honor. After all, it was the reason I chose this career. This year was a little different. My new “director of content” title means that I won’t be writing as much. (Though do not put it past me to still find a way to be lost in sugar cane fields.)
While it means that I don't get to do interviews for our MIPs, it does mean that I get to think of new ways to make this, and many other features, more engaging. We did something we've never done before - we released the names of the honorees early. This was so you could choose who you wanted to be the January 2020 Cover Star. The response was amazing! I have lots of plans to do more things like this in the future